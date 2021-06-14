Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

ROOT stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$3.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

