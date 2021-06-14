Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$4.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.69. 71,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,859. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.