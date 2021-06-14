Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of TSE ROOT traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.69. 71,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.39. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.