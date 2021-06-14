Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.8% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 10,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

