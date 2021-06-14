Roth Capital Boosts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $72.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

RAPT traded up $20.06 on Monday, hitting $38.63. 470,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,206. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $966.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,732 shares of company stock worth $156,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

