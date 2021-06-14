Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Tops $27.14 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00017132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $386,062.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,875,018 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

