Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.69. 71,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,859. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$155.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.