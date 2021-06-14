Royal Bank of Canada Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $3.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 74.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,145. Root has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

