Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,244.40 ($16.26).

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,601 ($20.92). 144,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

