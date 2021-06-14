Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.