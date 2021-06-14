Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,943. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

