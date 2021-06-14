Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
