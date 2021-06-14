Ruler Protocol Hits Market Cap of $109,066.66 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.17 or 0.00071362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $109,066.66 and $27,484.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00163473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01039421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.80 or 0.99788427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

