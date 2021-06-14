Rupee 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $36,780.80 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,560,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

