Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,787 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises 1.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.