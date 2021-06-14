Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

