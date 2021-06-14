Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of RSI stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
