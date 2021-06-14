Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,838 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hologic by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.