Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,045 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAH opened at $168.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.