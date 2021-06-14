Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,009 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $285.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.87. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

