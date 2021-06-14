Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 566,105 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 213.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Paramount Group worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

