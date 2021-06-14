Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,420 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of WesBanco worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

