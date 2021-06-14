Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 142,666 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Exelixis worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 809,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 158,392 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.98 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

