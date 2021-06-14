Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 26,947 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Progress Software worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

