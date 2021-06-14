Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,863 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Franchise Group worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

