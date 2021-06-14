Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of OneSpan worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $232,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

