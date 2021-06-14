Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.