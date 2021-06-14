Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:MSGE opened at $89.59 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.