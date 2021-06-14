Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.69% of IRadimed worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $354.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.92 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

