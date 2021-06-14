Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.46 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.