Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.54% of Culp worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 126,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

