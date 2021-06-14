Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Envista worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $13,343,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,886 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,875 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

