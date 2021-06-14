Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Covanta worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

CVA opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.25 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.