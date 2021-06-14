Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of EVO Payments worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -184.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

