Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

