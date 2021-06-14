Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.84% of USA Truck worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $16.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.