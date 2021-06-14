Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $194.34 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $195.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

