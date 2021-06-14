Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Insulet worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $282.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

