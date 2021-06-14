Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

