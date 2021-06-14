Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.59% of Tecnoglass worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 68.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.