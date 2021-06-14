Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ternium worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 68,280 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

