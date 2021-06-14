Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

