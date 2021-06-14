Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

