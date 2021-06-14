Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,157 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Primerica worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $161.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,028 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

