Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,603 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Pegasystems worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pegasystems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

