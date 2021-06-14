Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 591,205 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 591,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,488,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABST. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

