Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.