Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,854 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

