Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 997.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,355,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

