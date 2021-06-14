Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AN opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99.
In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.