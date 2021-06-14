Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

