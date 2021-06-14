Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

